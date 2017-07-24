Tanzania: We Are Ready, Universities Say

MAJOR universities in the country said yesterday they were fully equipped to expertly handle direct applications from students. University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Vice- Chancellor Professor Rwekaza Mukandala said the institution has already installed computerised system to handle the applications.

"We have also agreed with the National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) to team up in verifying the authenticities of the academic certificates attached in the applications," Prof Mukandala said, hinting that effective today the university's programmes will be unveiled on the website.

He was optimistic that the country's oldest university will get enough qualified applicants to fill all available slots for each programme.

Previously, aspirants for higher learning institutions applied through the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), which dictated for students and which universities to study.

But, TCU, in its statement last May, announced the procedural change in admissions to undergraduate programmes, effective this 2017/18 academic year.

Under the new arrangements, higher learning institutions will directly handle the applications and selections of students for their respective programmes, with July 22 to August 13 set as the application timeframe.

The change follows President John Magufuli's directive to TCU to shift from dealing with applications into regulatory tasks, allowing students to correctly make choices pertaining to their educational pursuit to suit personal dreams.

Dr Magufuli said during the launch of the new student hostels at UDSM, Mwalimu Nyerere Campus, that it was high time TCU freed students in choosing their preferred universities, instead of forcing them into institutions they do not like.

For years now students had been lodging their applications for courses at the higher learning institutions through TCU's Central Admission System (CAS), the online application platform on the commission's website.

Before TCU, students applied directly to the universities, albeit through paperwork. And, as the universities receive applications directly from students, TCU will be assuming the coordinating role to control multiple applications.

TCU Spokesperson Edward Mkaku said in the city yesterday that with the use of electronic system by universities, the student admitted more than once will be easily identified and required to confirm with only one institution, and others delisting his/her name.

Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) Vice-Chancellor Dr Thadeus Mkamwa said the Catholic university is ready to receive applications, hinting that the plan is to ensure students are fully aware of the application system.

"We will embark on media campaign to educate the public and already we have helping desks to attend to inquiries from prospective applicants," he said.

However, Dr Mkamwa said TCU will still have its hands on the application because the universities are required to hand over the list of applicants to the commission to determine multiple admissions.

"The universities should have been given total freedom to process the applications, but having TCU working on multiple applications is against the President's directive," he said.

Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) Vice- Chancellor Professor Raphael Chibunda said the public institution opened the window for application receipt since last Saturday, assuring that the university is well prepared.

"We have well designed online admission system and have modernised our admission office to execute the task," Prof Chibunda pointed out, adding that through the joint committee that involves admission officers from the universities and TCU is strategically formed to deal with multiple applications.

Contacted, Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) Executive Director Abdul-Razaq Badru, said the board expects to invite applications early next month, saying there is 427bn/- allocated for lending out to students, this financial year.

TCU issued the minimum criteria for students to qualify and get admission into academic programmes at higher learning institutions.

For applicants who completed advanced level secondary education before 2014, they need to have two principal passes with a total of four points from two subjects.

But, Form Six leavers in 2014 and 2015 need two principal passes with the total four points applicable, as well. And, those who graduated from last year, should have scored two principal passes at A-level with four points.