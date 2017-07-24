Tanzania: New Homes for Flood Victims in Zanzibar

THE Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) of the United Arab Emirates (EAE) has promised to fund the construction of two-family homes for Zanzibaris left homeless by the last month devastating floods.

The pledge was made here by the ERC representative, Mr Said Al Khemeir, who led a delegation to convey a comfort message to the Zanzibar's Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, following the disaster, which prompted authorities in the isles to ask for support from different people and organizations locally and beyond.

According to the Commission for Disaster Management, which is under the Vice- President's Office, the floods caused by last torrential rains and strong wind, led to the death of at least three people, demolished 150 houses, and destroyed Infrastructure including roads and bridges in Unguja and Pemba Island.

Emirates Red Crescent established 1983 and internationally attested as a member in the international Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in 1986, is a volunteer humanitarian organization that supports people in times of disasters including war.

Mr Al-Khemeir said: "The project will start in Pemba with the construction of 30 two-family-houses, 'seven class-room school with practical laboratory, a dispensary, Masjid (prayer hall), and a shopping centre for residents."

The Emirates Red Crescent's senior Engineer, Mr Fateh Basel, advised the government to allocate plots for the construction in safe areas with developed infrastructure such as electricity, water, and health facilities.

The officers from ERC inspected areas affected by the floods as the vice- president, Mr Iddi, thanked them for joining other local and international organizations and individual persons for supporting flood victims.

"We appreciate the offer from ERC. Many homes were swept by the flood, and following the disaster which hit parts of Unguja and Pemba Islands, many people need to resettle," the Vice- President said as he directed regional and district executives to serve emirates red crescent diligently.

Although, fortunately, the number of deaths caused by floods was small, the Meteorology department said, the last June floods in the islands, was the highest to hit Zanzibar in many years.