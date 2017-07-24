Tanzania Seals Bronze in Bahamas

TANZANIA'S Francis Damas won his country's first bronze in the ongoing Junior Commonwealth Games in Bahamas capital, Nassau. Aged sixteen, Damas won the medal after clinching the third position in the gruelling 3000m race that was dominated by East African runners.

The upcoming Tanzanian finished the race in a good time of 8 minutes, 37 seconds and 51 points at Thomas Robinson National Stadium in Nassau. Kenyan Edwin Kipla Bett claimed the gold medal after finishing first in 8 minutes, 23 seconds and 96 points.

The silver medal went to a Canadian youth, Joshua De- Souza who clocked 8:35:15.

Another Canadian, Thomas Witkowics finished fourth in 8.50.78 ahead of Adam Graham Scott from Scotland who finished third in 9.04.69 while Isaiah Priddey from New Zealand did not finish. Commonwealth Games legend and the holder of the 1,500m Club Games record, Filbert Bayi lauded the youth for the success.

The Secretary General of Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) said he was delighted with the boy's performance since it motivates the country's quest for medal haul in the coming big games.

But Saturday was not good for Tanzanian team captain, Regina Mpigachai whose bid for medal in the women's 800m ended unsuccessfully at 8th position. Mpigachai, who qualified for the final on Friday, however, notched her best time despite failing to claim a medal. She covered the 800m-race in 2 minutes, 10 seconds and 57 points.

The event was won by Jane Carley Thomas of Australia who clocked 2.05.04 ahead of Anna Lily Burt of England who spent 2.05.31.

The Canadian youth, Aurora Rynda, finished third in 2.06.38. England's Isabelle Boffey was fourth in 2 . 0 6 . 6 7 while the fifth position went to Australian Meghan Small who clocked 2.08.18. Tanzanian swimmer Celina Itatiro fought hard to end third in her heat but poor time let her down.

Itatiro, who competed in 50m butterfly, clocked 34:99 to finish behind Andrea Schuster and the heat winner, An Mia Ann Phiri of Zambia who notched 29:69. Young athletes from 70 nations and territories took part in the games that climaxed yesterday in Nassau.

Tanzania fielded only four athletes competing in swimming and athletics. Tanzania won just one among 94 medals contested for across Athletics, Aquatics (Swimming), Beach Soccer, Boxing, Cycling (Road), Judo, Rugby Sevens, Tennis and (subject to final confirmation) Beach Volleyball.

The event for the first time included Judo, Beach Soccer and Beach Volleyball. Since the inaugural Commonwealth Youth Games held in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2000, the event has grown immensely from a mere 14 countries participating to a whopping 71 nations.