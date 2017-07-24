Tanzania: Stars Coach Rues Wasted Chances After Chan Exit

MISFORTUNE was blamed for the Taifa Stars early exit in African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a barren draw with Rwanda at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

Taifa Stars were ejected from the tournament on away goal rule.

Stars Assistant Coach, Fulgence Novatus said the country's envoys were s not lucky on the day, a situation he said contributed much to the team's negative results.

"We played good football and managed to create numerous scoring chances. Our team was tactically better in attacking as well as ball possession but whenever we wanted to score, lucky was not to our side," said Novatus shortly after the match.

A barren draw was the best results for Amavubi to progress into the next stage of CHAN where they expect to face Uganda in the third and final qualification round next month.

Stars failed to utilize well the home ground advantage when they hosted Rwanda in the first leg of the competition at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza as the encounter ended in a 1-1 draw with Rwanda taking the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of Dominique Savio Nshuti before Stars' captain Himid Mao levelled it in 35th minute through a spot-kick.

John Bocco nearly gave Salum Mayanga's squad the match lead in the 9th minute of the opening half but his shot was easily dealt with by Amavubi goal stopper Eric Ndayishimiye.

Stars who had the lion's share of the first interval continued putting more men in the territory of the hosting side but much of their strikes were away from the intended target.

The winner of the two-leg match between Uganda and Rwanda scheduled for next month will eventually qualify to represent the East and Central Africa Zone in CHAN 2018 finals alongside hosts Kenya.

Tanzania participated in the first edition of CHAN held in Ivory Coast in 2009 under Brazilian coach Marcio Maximo.

Taifa Stars team which faced Amavubi comprised of Aishi Manula, Boniface Maganga, Gadiel Micheal, Erasto Nyoni, Salim Mbonde, Himid Mao, Simon Msuva, Mzamiru Yassin, John Bocco, Raphael Daud and Shiza Kichuya.