24 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mentally Ill Man Kills Party Gate-Crasher

Marondera — A birthday party at a local farm ended tragically recently after a mentally ill man stabbed to death an uninvited guest.

Court records show that the now deceased Bezel Chasenza, 23, of Yutikik Farm went to one Thulani Gwebede's house at the same farm where a birthday party was being held.

However, Gwebede's brother, Prince Gwebede, 28, who is a mental patient, ordered Chasenza to leave saying he might cause problems and a misunderstanding arose between the two men.

During the commotion, Prince stabbed Chasenza four times and the latter collapsed. Revellers then ferried the now deceased to Marondera hospital where he succumbed to the stab injuries sustained, leading to Gwebede's arrest.

In court last week, Gwebede pleaded guilty, but the magistrate, Ignatius Mhene, ordered that he be remanded in custody at the Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit in Harare for treatment while awaiting sentence.

