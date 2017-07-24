Uganda: MPs Applaud New Draft Child Policy

Legilsators sitting on the Uganda Parliamentary Forum for Children (UPFC) have welcomed a new draft policy for children which seeks to replace the the National Orphans and other Vulnerable Children (NOP) Policy.

Speaking at Serena hotel in Kampala on July 20, the MPs noted that as a country, Uganda must rise to the occasion and defend the interests of children who constitute a big percentage of the country's 40 million people. The policy, Margaret Baba Diri, the woman MP for Koboko district said, is long overdue.

"We need a policy that caters for all the children especially children in war areas," Baba Diri said.

Silas Aogon, Kumi municipality MP, called for periodic review of the policy in order to reflect the changing trends.

"As MPs, we must be part of the policy formulation because we are at the forefront of its implementation. We don't need damage to first occur before we come up with a policy; let us stamp our foot when issues of children come up on the floor of parliament," Aogon said.

Florence Namayanja, the MP for Bukoto East, called for investigations into the reasons for proliferation of children on streets in all major towns in the country. She said oftentimes; children in this category are not catered for in the law.

"We have been seeing children on Kampala streets but now they have stretched to all major towns of Uganda. Therefore, the policy should be specific on how to take care of these children," Namayanja said.

For Joseph Ssewungu, MP Kalungu West, said Uganda is not short of good laws and policies but the problem is implementing them.

"Uganda is one of the countries in Africa with good policies that are not implemented; we need to push for this policy's implementation," Ssewungu said.

Bernard Atiku, UPFC chairman, said as members of the forum, they will work hard to ensure that the policy becomes a standard document that will withstand the test of time and deal with the current cases of child sacrifices, harmful practices and all other forms of children's rights violations.

According to AfriChild Centre, a project under the Makerere University college of Humanities and Socal Sceinces (Chuss) that orgainsed the MP's meeting, the overall child wellbeing and violence against children influenced the need to replace the Orphan and vulnerable children (OVC) policy that has been in existence for 12 years.

"These and other emerging trends necessitate a complete review of the existing OVC policy to respond and improve the quality of life of children in a comprehensive manner," a concept paper by AfriChild reads in part.

In 2004, the government of Uganda through the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development developed the OVC policy whose goal was to ensure full development and realization of the rights of orphans and other vulnerable children. However, while the OVC-targeted interventions were on going, a situation analysis on child vulnerability indicated that nearly 96% of Uganda's children were still vulnerable.

"This revelation requires a complete review of the OVC policy to improve the quality of lives of children in a comprehensive manner," the concept paper says.

Meanwhile, the new policy notes that the realization of children's right to protection from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation continues to be a critical challenge of Uganda.

"The national child policy seeks to provide a framework for addressing issues related to children's rights and wellbeing in a holistic manner. The policy does not seek to duplicate or replace existing policies and plans related to children but, rather, to bring together and harmonize those that are relevant to the survival, protection, development and participation of children in Uganda in a coherent framework," partly reads the preamble of the draft policy.