Uganda: The Youth Should Lead FDC, Says Byamugisha

As the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) prepares to elect new leadership later this year, one of the candidates vying for the top seat, MOSES BYAMUGISHA, believes the time has come for the youth to take up the top leadership mantle of Uganda's biggest opposition party.

He told Jonathan Kamoga that his candidature represents the progress of the youth movement within the party.

Who is Moses Byamugisha?

I am 35 years old and I come from Rujumbura county, Rukungiri district. I am a son of Mr James and Alice Byarugaba of Rukungiri and the first born in a family of six children.

I studied from Rukungiri and did my diploma in law at Law Development Centre. I later joined Uganda Christian University where I did my Bachelors in Law.

What inspired you to join politics?

I was used to hearing the story of no change by Museveni cronies, and then came a gentleman by the names of Dr Kizza Besigye who I immediately supported. My parents too supported Besigye.

During the 2001 presidential campaign, I witnessed harassment, many people began disappearing. Some up to today, we do not know where they are. That situation awakened me politically.

I realized there was a problem of politics and elections in this country. Even my decision to study law was because people were suffering in courts with trumped-up charges.

You have stated your intention to stand for the FDC party presidency, why do you think you are the right person?

You may recall two and a half years ago, I had also tried to contest for FDC party presidential flag bearer but then the guidelines were that you must be 35 years and above.

About four years ago, my colleagues and I within FDC started a process to mobilise young people while looking at the challenges of our time. Right now, our senior party leaders are working for us; they are doing us a favour.

This thing is ours; so, we began working to ensure that young people join the party and we impart ideals of the party within the students' communities. In the previous grassroots building of the party, we moved around the country encouraging the young people to join party mobilization.

Why would you want a mzee of 78 years to be the mobiliser of your party yet you a young man can ride a bike?

Now the party is choosing its next president; we (youth) are also participating because my colleagues entrusted me that for now, I can lead them into this race. So, I come into this race as a flag bearer of that youth movement that has been working within the FDC trying to put youths at the centre of decision-making within the party.

What issues have forced you to stand for the party presidency?

I am coming to consolidate the good work that has been done by my predecessors. Dr Besigye started on some things like leagues, and opening party branches around the country. That work was continued by Gen Mugisha Muntu. We still have more work to do in opening branches.

After 12 years, the party should have begun to venture into new areas. Today for you to become a party member you have to walk to Najjanankumbi and pay money physically. We need to open up on how one can become a party member, without walking to Najjanankumbi.

We want to make it possible for a member to register and subscribe online. We want to open up an investment arm of the party; political parties do business in countries like Zimbabwe, Ethiopia.

I know we are working under a Museveni dictatorship that will not allow an opposition business to flourish but there are things we can do. I think what we can do is to begin with selling our party merchandise like shirts, banners, etc.

If the party has sold things of Shs 200,000, half of it can remain at the district to do mobilization work. That plot of land at Najjanankumbi can be redeveloped. I think after 12 years, the next party president should be thinking of building FDC villas.

Also an aggressive fundraising strategy, we need a good program that we can market to our people, Buganda has been doing ettofaali, why can't FDC do ettofaali?

Did you see how people gave Besigye money during the campaigns? I am not going to be a party president who goes to UK to fundraise for a conference. I am going to be a president who builds something tangible to generate funds. Under my presidency, a big portion of the budget will go into capacity building.

We also want to give the youth a platform to participate in party management, the pressure will wake up even the youth in other political parties like in the NRM and if they are denied the opportunity, they will join FDC.

The past party leaders have talked about building grassroots structures but we don't see them. What are you going to do about this?

The talk [about building structures] has been fundamental for the last 12 years but we have been a bit naïve.

With all the money and time we have sunk into building these structures, we still don't have people on the ground because we have been underestimating how far the dictatorship of Mr Museveni is willing to go in dismantling what we put in place.

We should now shift and build structures intended to dismantle the dictatorship instead of structures intended to increase support for the party. This requires a shift in approach.

We can't vote leaders simply because they are popular, we should look at leaders who can't be compromised and those that are not easily intimidated. We have been moving around putting structures but when we leave, RDCs come and intimidate these leaders and before you know it, someone gets out of our structures simply because when we were voting, we didn't do it with the purpose of identifying someone who could stand against such dictatorial tendencies. Under my leadership, our structures will not be for the administrators; they will be for defiance.

There is talk of divisions in the party, with some people said to belong to Besigye or Muntu camps. You are known to be pro-Besigye. Will the pro-Muntu people support you?

Even with the divisions, there are things that the different groups in the party agree upon. That is the good news. For example, both groups agree that FDC won the 2016 elections. My work will be to rally Ugandans to push Museveni to accept that he lost the previous election.

When this work is done, the party will be in power. Now when the party is in power, this issue of factions will be suppressed and what we would all want to see is; are we working on the issues paining Ugandans?

The people you are likely to come up against are strong and experienced like Gen Muntu and Nandala Mafabi. How do you assess your chances?

The voters are delegates. I have been part of the process which brought close to 300 delegates out of the 1,000. We moved around the country and encouraged youths to join party leadership and they know our agenda.

They are only waiting for an opportunity when one of their own will be on the ballot paper. Out of the 1,000 delegates of FDC, over 700 are youth and the issues I am advancing are those that they relate with.

My campaign team has hundreds of delegates. So, we are campaigning amongst ourselves. I am not a stranger to the FDC electoral college. I think I have an edge over my competitors.