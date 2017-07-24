Nigeria: Many Feared Dead As Multiple Blasts Hit Borno IDP Camps

Some suspected Boko Haram members carried out multiple attacks on two internally displaced persons, IDP, camps in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday.

Three explosions occurred around the camps on Sunday night with a fourth explosion taking place in the early hours of Monday.

There are two major IDP camps at the outskirts of Maiduguri. Both are adjacent to each other and located along the dreaded Maiduguri-Bama road.

An official said they counted at least four corpses while at least 13 people were injured from the attacks.

The first suicide bomber sneaked into the Dalori camp (1) late on Sunday to detonate his explosive.

It was the first major attack carried out in an IDP camp within Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The spokesperson of the Civilian-JTF, Bello Danbatta, informed PREMIUM TIMES on phone that the attack started at about 10.15 p.m. on Sunday.

"We evacuated at least four corpses and 13 injured last night when the suicide bombers sneaked into Dalori camp," he said.

"The first attacker made it into the camp and blew himself up killing and injuring the IDPs.

"The second one exploded when the attacker, a female, was attempting to climb the perimeter fence of the second IDP camp known as Dalori (2). The third one blew off outside the fence of Dalori (1).

"We just had the fourth one this (Monday) morning and we are heading there to evacuate the casualties", he said.

The two camps are about 2km from the University of Maiduguri where Boko Haram recently carried out attacks.

About 86 recorded suicide attacks have been carried out by Boko Haram since March 2017.

The latest attacks happened a few days after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, issued a 40-day ultimatum to the Theatre commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, to fish out the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The ultimatum has about 37 days to expire.

The police and the army are yet to issue any statement on the latest attacks.

More details later...