23 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cargo Workers Fear Losing Income in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Port workers in Red Sea state have warned of the consequences of the establishment of new cargo companies.

The governor of Red Sea state, Ali Hamid, announced last month that new companies will be established which will take over the loading and unloading at the ports in the state.

"A large number of workers will lose their jobs," activist Mohamed Karrar told Radio Dabanga from Port Sudan.

He reported that on Monday, the cargo workers renewed their rejection of the new companies at a workshop held at the Beja Club in the city.

Karrar added that the heads of police and the security apparatus and the commander of the Port Sudan military garrison have appointed as observers to the project.

"This is a negative sign that reflects the governor's insistence on solving disputes by force," the activist warned. "In the Port Sudan massacre in 2005, 21 demonstrators against new companies were brutally killed."

On 29 January 2005, government forces violently quelled a demonstration calling on Khartoum to allocate more resources to the marginalised region inhabited by the Beja tribe. In addition to the 21 people killed, more than 400 others were injured. Hundreds of protesters were detained.

