21 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Lieutenant Jatta, Others Moved to Fajara Barracks

By Mustapha Jallow

Seven members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who are currently in detention without trial and are also facing investigations were swapped few weeks ago, a military source told Foroyaa.

The source said Lieutenant Malick Jatta, Staff Sergeant Amadou Badjie, Staff Sergeant Omar Jallow aka Oya and Warrant Officer Class 2 (WOC2) Pa Sanneh, a native of Kartong who were detained at Yundum Barracks since their arrest have been moved to Fajara Barracks to continue their detention.

He said that Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie, Warrant Officer Class 2 (WOC2) Alieu Jeng and Abdoulie Jallow alias 'Jallino' also a Warrant Officer Class 2 who were also held at the Guards Battalion in Fajara Barracks are now transferred to Yundum Barracks while the other officers still remain in their detention centres.

The source could not tell the reasons behind the transfer, he simply saw the suspected officers being led into a waiting vehicle of the Military Police who took them to Fajara Barracks.

When Foroyaa got in touch with the GAF PRO, Lt Colonel Omar B Bojang, he confirmed the movement of officers from one detention centre to another but quickly said that the GAF cannot divulge everything they do within the army. "We are doing everything in the interest of Gambians and the nation," he said.

Gambia

