Gambia: Minister Tambadou's Resignation Offer Rejected

The Director of Press and Public Relations at the Presidency Amie Bojang-Sissoho on Thursday, July 20th said President Adama Barrow has rejected the offer of resignation of the Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou, following a leaked scandalous audio conversation concerning the trial of the alleged killers of UDP Solo Sandeng.

Madam Bojang was speaking at a weekly press conference held at the office of the president, in Fajara.

"A taped conversation between a family member of one of the people in the NIA 9 case and Sheriff Tambadou, a prosecution team member has been leaked. In this light, the Justice Minister Aboubacarr Tambadou, a brother to Sheriff felt strongly about the content of the leakage and offered his resignation to President Barrow yesterday.

However, having carefully considered the resignation offer, the President rejected it because of the trust and confidence he has in the minister Tambadou's professionalism and integrity in handling his work," said Bojang.

She confirmed that the minister of Justice has accepted the decision of the president to remain a cabinet member.

Sheriff Tambadou, a co-prosecutor in the NIA9 case was unknowingly recorded in a conversation with Ndura Jawara, wife of former Director General Yankuba Badjie where he claimed that left to his brother alone, Aboubacarr would not proceed with the case as the attorney general.

Meanwhile, on the asset declaration, she said some cabinet ministers submitted their assets declaration. However, others have requested for extension.

"A two weeks extension has been therefore given. They did not tell why the extension but that is not something that is important in this forum," she said, in responding to a question.