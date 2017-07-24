Rwanda Volleyball Team Eye Zone V Title

Rwanda's national volleyball team players are looking to steal the show at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and FIVB Zone V World Championships first round qualifier at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Kigali.

The hosts defeated tournament debutants South Sudan in straight sets 3-0 in the opening match on Saturday evening. A win today against Kenya, starting at 6pm, would all but guarantee Rwanda a place at the Nations Cup in Egypt. Paul Bitok's team dominated the game from the start to finish winning the first set 25-18. The fans continued to create a good atmosphere which further boosted the home players, who went on to run away with the second and third sets 25-13 and 25-17 respectively.

Rwanda's team captain Christophe Mukunzi is hoping to replicate the form of 2011 and 2013 that saw them clinch the Zone V before finishing second behind Egypt in 2015.

"Our target is to win the Zone V and reach the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations. Winning today is a good start but we need to give our best in every match. We have prepared well and all players are very much focused and want to win all games," Mukunzi said after Saturday's win.

He noted that, "We are familiar with Uganda and Kenya but not so much with South Sudan, so we must show our capacity in-front of our home supporters."

By press time, Rwanda were due to take on Uganda, while Kenya were scheduled to face South Sudan-and Rwanda will end the tournament against fierce rival Kenya on Monday.

In their opening match, Uganda, who are seeking to win the Zone V for the first time, beat Kenya in a five-set thriller 3-2 (26-24, 25-21, 17-25, 24-26 and 15-12).

The top two teams will qualify the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Cairo, Egypt in October where again the top two teams will earn the ticket to represent Africa at the 2018 FIVB World Championships final that will be held in Japan from September 30 to October 21.

Monday

South Sudan vs Uganda 4pm

Kenya vs Rwanda 6pm