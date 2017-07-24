Rwanda: RPF Members in Ethiopia Campaign for President Kagame

Members of the RPF Inkotanyi living in Ethiopia on Saturday met and celebrated achievements in Rwanda under the party leadership and used the opportunity to rally support for President Paul Kagame, the RPF flag bearer in the forthcoming presidential election.

This was during a colorful event held in Addis Ababa.

Over 100 RPF members and supporters tuned up for the event that was marked with dancing and singing.

In her remarks, Rwanda's ambassador to Ethiopia, Hope Tumukunde Gasatura who is also a senior cadre of RPF said that the party's achievements under its Chairman, President Kagame are tremendous across all sectors.

"We already expressed ourselves as Rwandans living in Ethiopia through the petition for a referendum to change the constitution to allow President Kagame to stand again to which he said yes. What remains for us is to complete the process now and turn up to vote for him and show what we wanted through the ballot on 3rd August," said Tumukunde.

Germaine Uwabareze, who spoke on behalf of youth and women highlighted RPF achievements specially opportunities given to the youth and women under the leadership of President Kagame.

She reminded participants of successes in the sector of women empowerment citing the highest number of women in parliament ever to be achieved globally. All these were possible because of the good RPF policies under Chairman Kagame.

Rwanda currently has 64 per cent of women representation in parliament, the highest in the world.

She also reminded members of the immense opportunities that the RPF has created for women and youth in broad spectrum of areas.

Moses Bayingana, the chairman of the Rwandan community in Ethiopia highlighted the RPF achievements in the areas of economic development: infrastructure development, poverty alleviation where millions people were lifted out of poverty in a very short time under the RPF leadership.

He further highlighted that Rwandans are defined globally as a people with dignity (Agaciro) and that the role of the Diaspora in national development through governance, remittances, and financial contributions to development activities was achieved under RPF's leadership.

The campaign event was organized by RPF cadres living in Ethiopia where the current Rwandan community in Ethiopia is above 200.