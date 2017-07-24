Kenya: President Kenyatta Pledges 6.5 Million Jobs in Facebook Live Chat

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to create 6.5 million extra quality jobs, especially for the youth, over the next five years.

In a candid live online conversation where he also fielded questions from Kenyans, President Kenyatta said he has put in place an Action Plan for more jobs and lower prices that will build on the progress from the last four years into real benefits for all Kenyans.

"My Action Plan will transform the progress we have made over the last four years, into real benefits for all Kenyans. Over the next 5 years, my Government will create 6.5 million extra quality jobs, especially for the youth," President Kenyatta said.

The live online conversation - the first of its kind - accorded Kenyans the opportunity to hear the President talk directly about his Action Plan that will ensure every single person in the country shares in prosperity.

"I want to have a candid conversation with all Kenyans - a conversation about the progress we've made and the policies for the future - not politics and power-games," President Kenyatta said.

The President pointed out that over the last four years his administration has built the foundations for prosperity and created over 2.5 million new jobs by investing in infrastructure, roads, rail and electricity to support job-creating businesses and help farmers deliver their produce to market.

"We've ensured more Kenyans have access to quality education and healthcare. And we've taken the fight to Al-Shabaab to make this country safer for every Kenyan family," the President said.

Noting that many Kenyans were still struggling, President Kenyatta said he will deliver his transformational plan because he has already built the foundations for prosperity and only needs the next five years to finish the job.

"Many of our youth who study and work hard can't find jobs, high food prices still leave many families hungry, and our manufacturing sector has not yet delivered enough new jobs and higher wages," the President said.

He assured that in the next five years his administration will continue to invest in infrastructure, education and training, small enterprises and a 21st Century high-tech economy that will drive prosperity and job creation for all.

The President reiterated his directive to foreign contractors that they must to employ locals in their projects.

President Kenyatta said by investing in farming and markets, transport and trade, his administration has been able to build the foundations for food security, protection against drought and better transport links for food delivery.

"With my Action Plan, I will take immediate action to ensure that this progress means a lower cost of living for you and your family, President Kenyatta assured Kenyans.

President Kenyatta, once again, guaranteed security before, during and after the August elections, calling on all Kenyans to uphold peace and live together in harmony.

"All Kenyans must adhere to the principles of unity, democracy and peaceful coexistence especially as we prepare for this general election," President Kenyatta said.

He added: We roundly and loudly reject the politics of division and incitement. No matter the results of the election, we must love one another as we love ourselves."

Responding to questions on corruption, President Kenyatta underlined his commitment to fighting the vice and urged the judiciary to play its part in ensuring that justice is served to the culprits.