Kenya: President Kenyatta Commissions Sh2.5 Billion Isiolo International Airport

Isiolo — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday commissioned the Sh2.5 billion Isiolo International Airport, a key plank of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor project.

The airport is strategically located for miraa, beef and fresh produce exports from Kenya's Lower Eastern region.

Speaking at the event, President Kenyatta said the airport will also open up the Northern tourism belt to increase the number of tourists and boost the economy for the benefit of the residents.

"This airport is a catalyst to economic development that will come with the expansion of tourism and creation of quality job opportunities," President Kenyatta said.

He said the airport will open up access to the beautiful Northern Kenya tourism attractions, which include eco-tourism, rich cultural heritage, national reserves, private ranches, wildlife conservancies and anticipated resort city.

The ultra-modern airport, which is located in Isiolo County with half of the runway extending to Meru County, covers an area of 329.76 hectares and is elevated 3,501 feet above sea level. Its runway is 1.4 km long with a new apron measuring 150m by 75m long and 23m width that can handle 6 Code 'C' Aircrafts.

Its passenger terminal building has a throughout capacity of 125,000 passengers annually with a floor area of 5,000 square metres while its passengers terminal car park has a capacity to accommodate 200 cars.

The terminal building amenities include nine check-in counters (domestic and international), a VIP lounge, restaurants, duty free shops, banking facilities, forex bureaus, airline front offices and shops.