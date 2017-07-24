Kenya: Rapper Nyashinski Collaborates With South African Duo Mafikizolo

Kenya's come back King, Nyashinski, renown for the recent double hits: "Aminia" and "Malaika" returns to Coke Studio Africa, this year paired alongside one of Africa's most legendary African music acts - Mafikizolo from South Africa - who will be making their debut on the show.

Last year on Coke Studio Africa, Nyashinski was paired alongside Nigerian super star Yemi Alade. As he makes a return, he expressed his excitement for the new season saying, "I am happy to be back on the show and can't wait to work with Mafikizolo - a group I have always held in high regard as my icons."

During a Coke Studio Africa ZA Instagram Live interview with the "Khona" hit makers, Theo of Mafikizolo talked about their experience at Coke Studio Africa while in Nairobi: "We've got different studios in a creative environment. We love for its warmth and nice feel. So far the vibe is good!" Mafikizolo also announced that they will be releasing a special album with 20 tracks this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the music industry.

Khaligraph, Avril, The Band BeCa and Sauti Sol are among top Kenyan music acts set to feature on Coke Studio Africa - 2017, this year. The show starts to air across different regions from September and will broadcast across over 30 African countries.