23 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Grim Faced Nasa Worried Poll Security Plan Will Suppress Voters' Turnout

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Kenya's two main political sides have clashed over security risks and rigging during the upcoming General Election, nearly two weeks to the poll.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) claims that the Jubilee government plans to inundate NASA strongholds with security personnel in order to suppress voters' turnout.

"For months now the Jubilee government has been openly indicating that all the so-called election hotspots are primarily in NASA strongholds. Astounding as it might seem, the government has not identified any hotspots in the Jubilee strongholds," NASA principal Moses Wetangula raised at a press briefing on Sunday.

On the other hand, Jubilee Party claims that the opposition is out to sabotage polls and cause chaos by attacking those in charge of security and the elections.

