Liberia: Weah Storms Buchanan

Despite claims and counter claims that the Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George M. Weah's popularity in the country has declined ahead of the October 10, 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections, it was proven on the contrary over the weekend in Buchanan, Grand Bassa, where mass supporters of the Coalition came out from their respective homes to welcome their political leader, thus blocking the main streets of Buchanan.

The ovation in the port city, coupled with the turnout in Gbarpolu county outrightly support results from the previous two general and presidential elections, and reinfirced popular belief that the CDC remains the biggest opposition political party in the country.

Even though some renowned partisans migrated from the CDC for greener pastures during the political transfer window, the CDC also managed to politically capture some politicial and intellectual giants from other political parties who joined the 'Weah-Taylor 2017' team.

The inclusion of the Liberia People Democratic Party and the National Patriotic Party, seems to have given the party additional strength and support base. With this advantage, astute CDCians feel that it is about time to go beyond the results of the previous two elections and immediately win state power in the persuing elections.

At the Buchanan Fair Ground playing pitch, Weah told inhabitants that the power is in their purview to decide the future of the nation.

In the presence of thousands of his fanatics, he said the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party Joseph N. Boakai is not part of the country's future and everyone should rally to retire him at the ballot box this year.

According to him, Veep Boakai worked in government for 42 years with a record of achieving nothing , but to be dismissed twice by previous governments.

Toughly speaking, he said, it is disappointing for the Liberian Vice president to disassociate himself from the wrongdoing in this government and squarly blaming president Sirleaf alone.

The Liberian Peace Ambassador stressed that the time is right for the young people to use the opportunity they have to make the change that will positively have greater impact on their lives and families in a positive way.

Over the weekend, Ambassador Weah and his entourage also paid acquaintance visits to Bopolu city and Belle-Kpalamu town (two dimensely polulated areas) in Gbarpolu county, as well as the Jungle James Town (renowned diamond area) in Fumah district, Bong County.

Briefing inhabitants of the areas during his intermittent stops, particularly in Jungle James Town, Weah informed residents that because of the Rice Riot history in Liberia, the nation's stable food should have been the cheapest commodity in the country, but instead it is one of the most expensive products.

The Montserrado County Senator disclosed that it is regrettable for citzens of Liberia to still be living in huts, noting that this is happening because the curent government has paid lip-service to the welfare of its citizens.

"The last time I live in a hut was in 1975-1979 when I was in Sass Town. By now Liberians should be in better facilities. Give us the opportunity to lead you, in this 21st century, you will not live in huts, we will make the change", he said.

He added: "You cannot have diamond here and there is no road to come here, meaning the government of Liberia careless about you, from what I saw from Monrovia to here, there is a need for change".

In Marigibi Coounty where he made about two stops, Senator Weah urged his suppporters to get prepared and go into every nook and cranny of the country during the campaign season to canvass for a CDC one round victory as the time.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman for the CDC, Nathaniel F. McGill has sounded a caveat that what occurred in 2005 and 2011 will never be repeated.

He alleged that the CDC won both elections but was denied in favor of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, an act which he said CDC will not accept anything in the ensuing elections.

The founder of Jungle James town, Mr James, for his part said that during the past periods, he has been with many political parties including the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and 2011 the Unity Party, but he has realized that majority of the residents within his camp are supporting George Weah. For that reason, he has no reason to stay away, but to support the presidential bid of the CDC leader.

Jungle James who referred to Weah as "Africa's Black diamond" pointed out that people within that region are living in deplorable conditions with no attention from the central government, but they will sharply react at the ballot box on October 10, 2017.