Africa: CAF 3rd Vice President and Presidents of Standing Committees Revealed

At the end of the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held on Friday, 21 July 2017, in Rabat, Morocco, which saw the adoption by a large majority (50 votes for and 3 abstentions) for amendment to the organization's statutes, a meeting of the Executive Committee was convened by CAF President Ahmad. This was in order to implement some of the new statutory provisions.

Fouzi Lekjaa, a member of the CAF Executive Committee was appointed 3rd CAF Vice President. The latter, also president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, retains the post of president of the Finance Committee.

The number of CAF Standing Committees has been reduced from 19 to 11. The Judicial and Compliance bodies whose presidents are to be elected by the General Assembly have been expanded with the creation of a Governance Committee.

The CAF Executive Committee also appointed president and vice presidents of the Standing committees, whose members will be appointed in the near future.

Finance Committee

President: Fouzi Lekjaa

Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations

President: Amaju Pinnick

Vice Presidents: Danny Jordaan

Philip Chiyangwa (President, Southern Zone)

Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship

President: Musa Bility

Vice Presidents: Rui Da Costa

Wadie Jary (President, North Zone)

Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System

President: Tarek Bouchamaoui

Vice President: Ahmed Yahyia

Mutassim Gaafar (President, Central-East Zone)

Organizing Committee for Youth Africa Cup of Nations (U-17, U-20, U-23)

President: Danny Jordaan

Vice President: Almamy Kabele Camara

Edouard Ngaissona (President, Central Zone)

Organizing Committee for Women's Football

President: Isha Johanssen

Vice President: Lydia Nsekera

Committee for development of Futsal and Beach Soccer

President: Moses Magogo

Vice President: Wadie Jary (President, North Zone)

Referees Committee

President: Suleiman Waberi

Vice President: Lim Kee-Chong

Committee on Legal Affairs and National Associations

President: Ahmed Yahyia

Vice Presidents: Augustin Senghor (President, Zone West A)

Hani Abo Rida

Medical Committee

President: Adoum Djibrine

Vice President: Yacine Zerguini

Technical and Development Committee

President: Kalusha Bwalya

Vice President: Leodegar Tenga

The CAF Executive Committee also approved the CAF President's proposal to appoint Amaju Pinnick as a member of the Emergency Committee. This follows the enlargement of this structure which is induced by the statutory reform with the creation of the post of 3rd Vice President, who also happens to be the president of the Finance Committee.

Another major point of the reform of the statutes, which led to the enlargement of the CAF Executive Committee, is that African members of the FIFA Council are full members of the CAF Executive Committee, with voting rights.

The terms of office of the FIFA Council and the CAF Executive Committee are therefore no longer cumulative.