Africa: CAF 3rd Vice President and Presidents of Standing Committees Revealed

At the end of the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held on Friday, 21 July 2017, in Rabat, Morocco, which saw the adoption by a large majority (50 votes for and 3 abstentions) for amendment to the organization's statutes, a meeting of the Executive Committee was convened by CAF President Ahmad. This was in order to implement some of the new statutory provisions.
Fouzi Lekjaa, a member of the CAF Executive Committee was appointed 3rd CAF Vice President. The latter, also president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, retains the post of president of the Finance Committee.
The number of CAF Standing Committees has been reduced from 19 to 11. The Judicial and Compliance bodies whose presidents are to be elected by the General Assembly have been expanded with the creation of a Governance Committee.
The CAF Executive Committee also appointed president and vice presidents of the Standing committees, whose members will be appointed in the near future.
Finance Committee
President: Fouzi Lekjaa
Organizing Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations
President: Amaju Pinnick
Vice Presidents: Danny Jordaan
Philip Chiyangwa (President, Southern Zone)
Organizing Committee for the African Nations Championship
President: Musa Bility
Vice Presidents: Rui Da Costa
Wadie Jary (President, North Zone)
Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions and Management of Club Licensing System
President: Tarek Bouchamaoui
Vice President: Ahmed Yahyia
Mutassim Gaafar (President, Central-East Zone)
Organizing Committee for Youth Africa Cup of Nations (U-17, U-20, U-23)
President: Danny Jordaan
Vice President: Almamy Kabele Camara
Edouard Ngaissona (President, Central Zone)
Organizing Committee for Women's Football
President: Isha Johanssen
Vice President: Lydia Nsekera
Committee for development of Futsal and Beach Soccer
President: Moses Magogo
Vice President: Wadie Jary (President, North Zone)
Referees Committee
President: Suleiman Waberi
Vice President: Lim Kee-Chong
Committee on Legal Affairs and National Associations
President: Ahmed Yahyia
Vice Presidents: Augustin Senghor (President, Zone West A)
Hani Abo Rida
Medical Committee
President: Adoum Djibrine
Vice President: Yacine Zerguini
Technical and Development Committee
President: Kalusha Bwalya
Vice President: Leodegar Tenga
The CAF Executive Committee also approved the CAF President's proposal to appoint Amaju Pinnick as a member of the Emergency Committee. This follows the enlargement of this structure which is induced by the statutory reform with the creation of the post of 3rd Vice President, who also happens to be the president of the Finance Committee.
Another major point of the reform of the statutes, which led to the enlargement of the CAF Executive Committee, is that African members of the FIFA Council are full members of the CAF Executive Committee, with voting rights.
The terms of office of the FIFA Council and the CAF Executive Committee are therefore no longer cumulative.