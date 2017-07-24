Kenya: President Kenyatta -The People of North Eastern Own Jubilee

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta today said the people of North Eastern are one of the biggest stakeholders of the Jubilee Government even though those in the opposition still want to perpetuate the old story of marginalization.

The President said the Jubilee Government has set the unprecedented record of having the highest number of senior government positions in the hands of people from the counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa.

The Head of State said the opposition wants to sustain the problem of marginalization so that they can use it for their own political gain.

"For the first time, the Leader of Majority (Aden Duale) comes from North Eastern, the Cabinet Secretary for Trade Adan Mohamed is from Mandera and the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Minister (Amina Mohamed) is one of you," said the President.

"Jubilee has not left out the people of North Eastern. Is there any Government that has included more people from this region in government than Jubilee" said the President when he addressed a rally in Garissa.

The President said the Jubilee Administration has connected Garissa to the national grid to provide a permanent source of power.

The tarmacking of the road from Garissa to Mandera is ongoing with the construction going on at a good pace.

He said this is aimed at making it possible for the three counties to be home to industries that can create more jobs and more wealth.

President Kenyatta said those in the opposition are insincere when they talk about the problems facing the people of North Eastern.

He said their actions do not back up their claims because for all the years they were in government, they did not do anything for the people of the region.

"Your neighbor Kalonzo Musyoka was in Government for 35 years. Let him show us one thing he has done for the people of Garissa," said the President.

The President said those in the opposition have used the problems associated with the North Eastern region to gain politically but did nothing to solve them.

"We in Jubilee have said we will solve your problems and we embarked on it the day we came in. We do not want to use them for political gain or use them to incite," said the President.

Deputy President William Ruto said the Jubilee Government has expanded the access to electricity, has upgraded hospitals and has also improved security.

He said Kenyans have a clear choice to make between the development agenda of Jubilee or the empty rhetoric and incitement pushed by the opposition.

The rally was also addressed by Majority Leader Aden Duale and Jubilee candidate for Garissa governor Ali Korane.

The President also spoke in Masalani in Garissa County and will later in the afternoon address more rallies in Modogashe and Merti in Isiolo County.

Yesterday, the President and his deputy were in Mandera and Wajir Counties where the Jubilee party is also holding sway.