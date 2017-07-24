Nigeria: 70th Birthday Lecture for Erelu Abiola Dosunmu Holds Friday

As part of activities to honour HRH, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos on her 70th birthday and her 43rd year as the Erelu of Lagos, there will be a lecture on the theme: Threats to peace and security around the globe given the present state of the world's insecurity.

The Guest Speaker is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Nigeria's former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, as well as a one-time Foreign Affairs Minister. He is the Chairman and founder of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development.

The theme of the lecture is particularly challenging for Africa and is further complicated in Nigeria by the ongoing economic recession, exacerbated by dwindling crude oil earnings and falling commodity prices which have served to make Nigeria's difficulties grow in complexity and intensity.

It is expected that the Guest Lecturer and other contributors will situate the good news of the successful developmental experiences of other countries within the context of possible solutions including how to make Nigeria, and indeed Africa, part of the solution rather than the problem of global peace, security and development.

The lecture will hold on Friday, July 28, 2017,at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island Extension. While Sunday, July 30 would be the Nite of Songs of Praise and Thanksgiving by 6:00 pm at the Terakulture Arena, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.