Blackout Forces Tens Of Mogadishu Court Cases Adjourned .

Court proceedings at the Banaadir Law Courts were on Sunday disrupted following when electricity power was cut due to unpaid bills.

Energy company Beco disrupted normal power supply after the electricity bills accumulated to $20000 unpaid in the last two months.

"I was at the court houses to sue. But my lawyer and I were disappointed.

The Judges left the court because of a blackout" Ahmed Adow a Mogadishu resident told Radio Dalsan.