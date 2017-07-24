23 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: International Cooperation Minister Receives Central Darfur Governor

Khartoum — The Minister for International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman, met here Sunday with the governor of Central Darfur State Shartai Jaafar Abdul Hakam, who briefed him on the development plans his state is working to implement

The governor pointed out to partnership his state has with some regional organizations in the education, health, water and other development and services area.

He further referred to the prevalence of security, a prelude for sustainable development. He said the state is eager to continue fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of International Cooperation with emphasis on the areas of education, health, wat4er and capacity building saying.

The governor said his state finds difficulty in security the local components in matters related to cooperation with international organizations to which the minister said the door of his ministry remains open to help in this matter.

