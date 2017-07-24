23 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Interior Minister Farah Threatens to Resign If PM Kheyre Reinstates Sacked Permanent Secretary

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre in Sunday averted what may have caused a major division in the cabinet after two Ministers publicly conflicted over tge sacking of a Permament Secretary.

Interior Minister Abdi Farah and his cabinet counterpart State Minister Interior clashed over the former sacking of Permanent Secretary Yahye Ali Ibrahim.

Minister Abdi Farah sacked PS Ibrahim for alleged " lack of cooperation" in a letter sent to the top civil servant on Saturday.

The Interior Minister immediately appointed a new PS to replace Ibrahim.

State Minister in the Ministry of Interior Abdullahi Farah Wehliye said that Parliament and Cabinet were not consulted making the sack unlawful.

The sacked Permanent Secretary had served in the Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's administration where he had been instrumental in the establishment of new regional states.

The Minister has earlier threatened to resign of the sacked PS is reinstated,Radio Dalsan has learnt .

Sources told Radio Dalsan that PM Kheyre had contacted the two Ministers to resolve the issue.

Somalia

