24 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 4 Dead, 15 Injured As Suicide Bombers Hit Dalori IDPs Camps

Photo: Premium Times
IDPs in Nigeria (file photo).
By Olatunji Omirin

Four persons have been killed in a suicide attack on Dalori Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps 1 and 2 over the night.

Daily Trust gathered that at least, 15 other persons sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Also, another attack was carried out this morning but details are not available yet.

Dalori is a suburban town near Maiduguri, Borno, Nigeria. Since March 2015, it hosts one of the largest internally displaced persons camp created during the Boko Haram insurgency, with more than 15,000 people, most of them coming from the South-East of Borno State.

Dalori camp is located on the road from Maiduguri to Konduga, Bama and the border between Nigeria and Cameroon, 15 kilometers South-East of Maiduguri.

The camp has been targeted by many attacks from the Boko Haram insurgency, including suicide attacks. The worst of these attacks occurred on 30 January 2016, when at least 86 people were killed and at least 62 more injured.

The Nigerian Army yesterday, said troops of 103 Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole neutralized three female suicide bombers trying to infiltrate their location at Kawuri, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Boko Haram insurgents have been using suicide attackers, mostly girls, to hit their targets in recent times.

