Malawi: Gospel Artist Jere Set for Third Album Launch

Lilongwe — One of the renowned gospel musicians Pacharo Mpokosa Jere of the Thanthwe and Tsogolo Langa fame will launch her third gospel album on July 30 at ICA Marquee in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Jere said the new album titled Ndikupita has 12 songs done in Reggae, Pasada, Vimbuza, and Beni tunes.

One of the activities to mark the double DVD and CD launch is a raffle draw with assorted prizes lined up for grabs, according to Jere.

"Apart from being entertained by many gospel musicians who will perform on the day, people will go away with different prizes like smart phones, Itel decoders, hampers and T-Shirts," she said.

Jere added that the first 100 people at the launch will receive assorted prizes such as soap and body lotion among other items.

Some of the musicians to grace the launch are Faith Mussa, Maggie Mangani, Favoured Martha, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Andy Seko, Thoko Katimba and Ruth Missi among others.

About the new album, Jere said it contains comforting messages to those afflicted by different challenges and gives hope to the hopeless.

She further said her gospel music mission is to fulfill the great commission of spreading the word of God.

"I sing gospel music because I am a born again and decided to use my talent to save souls," she said.

Some of the songs in the new album include Moyo sukoma, Ndakondweledwa, Mbali yanga, Sendela, Kwakwama and Ndikupita among others.

Ndikupita becomes Jere's third album since 2006 when she started singing with her sister Faith. Thanthwe was her first album followed by Tsogolo Langa.

Another launch for the album is slated for August 6 at Robins Park in Blantyre, where Jere will also conduct raffle draws.