Malawi: Blanket for Life Initiative in a Drive to Support Orphans

Lilongwe — Kanyenyeva Ministries has embarked on a drive to mobilize votes from Malawians to stand a chance of qualifying for a U$10 000 grant which has been dangled by US organisation, Kind Foundation which they intend to use for purchasing of blankets for orphans.

Kanyenyeva Ministries asked for the grant from Kind Organisation through the Malawi Orphan Care Project (MOCP) which was approved but other organisations from other countries also qualified for the same grant hence the arrangement to have people vote for the charity they prefer to get the grant.

Under the Blanket for Life Initiative, Kanyenyeva Ministries (KM) intends to buy blankets for more than 700 orphans from Kanyenyeva village in Dowa district and they are hoping that people will vote for their charity to enable them meet the needs of the orphaned, needy and vulnerable children from the area.

Co-Founder and Manager of KM Yamikani Chikoti said her organisation is battling with more than 5 other organisations for the grant which will be disbursed to the winner by Kind Organisation by the end of this month.

"We have about 800 registered needy and vulnerable children that we work with from Kanyenyeva. This is one area in the country which has many vulnerable children lacking basic needs and many children in our programme sleep without a blanket.

"If they have any it is usually shared with siblings and some use Dzitenje to cover themselves which offers little warmth at night especially during these cold months of May, June and July. That is why we set up this campaign to get each and every child in our programme a durable blanket of good size," said Chikoti.

She is encouraging Malawians to participate in the online voting and share with their friends on other networks for them to get the grant and enable them realise their dream of getting blankets for 800 vulnerable kids.

"If many Malawians vote they can help buy these blankets for the children of Kanyenyeva not with their money but with their act of kindness by simply voting and encouraging others to do the same." She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview.

KM focuses in the areas of Education, Feeding, Evangelism and Skills development and has been in partnership with MOCP, a USA based organisation for over 10 years. For one to vote, you are advised to go through the link:https://www.kindsnacks.com/foundation/causes/blanket-for-life/.