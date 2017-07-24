20 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Zion Church Warned Against Stopping Sick Members From Visiting Medical Hospitals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leonard Masauli

Mzimba — M'mbelwa District Council has warned Zion Church leaders at Chikangawa against stopping their Church members living with HIV and Aids from seeking medical help in hospitals but take concoction administered at the Church.

The warning comes amid recent reports that three people died while receiving treatment at the Zion Church.

The Church does not allow their sick members to go to hospital instead the leaders administer prayer and concoction made from a mixture of Chombe Tea and First Choice Milk.

M'mbelwa District Council Aids Coordinator Frank Mfune confirmed the death reports saying the council is aware of the malpractice at the Zion Church.

He said following the death reports, the district's Aids coordinating committee met with the Church leaders to reason with them.

"We indeed got reports of the malpractices and that a mother died while receiving treatment at the Church and when the leaders noted of the amiss they rushed with the body to Raiply Health Clinic in Chikangawa," Mfune said.

"We asked the Zion Church leaders to stop administering herbal medicine to people or face police action," he added.

Chairperson for District Interfaith Aids Committee (DIAC) Amin Mwamlima said as Church they always advise people to go to hospital because Churches deal with the spiritual and not the physical human side.

Mwamlima further said restricting members from attending hospital services is against the laws of Malawi.

One of the Zion Church leaders, who refused to be named, admitted to administer concoction to their sick members saying it is their belief that they can get cured.

Malawi

President Denies Exercising Nepotism, Hits At 'Stupid' Critics

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has rejected enied claims that he is exercising nepotism, saying he is not trabalistic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.