Nigeria: Buhari Receives Oyegun, APC Govs in London

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a medical vacation in London, yesterday received top dignitaries from Nigeria.

The delegation was led by the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Party, John Odigie-Oyegun and some governors elected on the party's platform

Those on the delegation were governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Yahaya Bello of Kogi as well as Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday.

President Buhari has been in London since May 7 for follow-up consultations with his doctors.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had visited him a fortnight ago and assured Nigerians that the president was recuperating fast.

Adesina yesterday quoted Okorocha, in a telephone conversation, as saying that the president was very cheerful and had not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

He said Okorocha also stated that the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

According to Adesina, Okorocha said the president was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state.

The president was said to have also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

Adesina stated: "When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the president just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies.

"Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

"According to the governor, Nigerians don't have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light."

The presidential spokesman also quoted Okorocha as saying: 'By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time."