Malawi: Drunk Driver Kills Police Officer in Dowa

Dowa — A police officer has died in a line of duty at Dowa turn off Police road block while other two officers have been admitted to Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital after being hit by a speedy car.

Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Richard Kaponda told mana Tuesday that a Mercedes Benz registration number BU4897 driven by Clement Wyton, 34, was coming from the direction of Mponela going towards Lumbadzi, along Mponela-Lilongwe M1 road.

"The driver failed to control the vehicle due to over speeding and drunkenness and hit the three police officers, who were on duty at the Dowa police road block," he said.

Kaponda said due to the impact one officer (deceased), sustained serious head injuries and died while on the way to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the other officers sustained fractures on both legs, and are receiving treatment at Mtengowanthenga hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as Sergeant Brown Seleman, 34, of Kacheta village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Santhe in Kasungu and the other two police officers as sub inspector Lawrence Mthethwa, 45, from Kamukonele village, TA Zulu in Mchinji and Constable Trance Longwe, 25, from Wadoka village, TA Kabunduri in Nkhatabay.

Wyton hails from Mphonde village in the area of TA Santhe in Kasungu, is in police custody pending investigations and is expected to appear in court soon.