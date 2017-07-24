20 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Drunk Driver Kills Police Officer in Dowa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiyanjane Mambucha

Dowa — A police officer has died in a line of duty at Dowa turn off Police road block while other two officers have been admitted to Mtengowanthenga Mission Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital after being hit by a speedy car.

Dowa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Richard Kaponda told mana Tuesday that a Mercedes Benz registration number BU4897 driven by Clement Wyton, 34, was coming from the direction of Mponela going towards Lumbadzi, along Mponela-Lilongwe M1 road.

"The driver failed to control the vehicle due to over speeding and drunkenness and hit the three police officers, who were on duty at the Dowa police road block," he said.

Kaponda said due to the impact one officer (deceased), sustained serious head injuries and died while on the way to Kamuzu Central Hospital while the other officers sustained fractures on both legs, and are receiving treatment at Mtengowanthenga hospital.

Police have identified the deceased as Sergeant Brown Seleman, 34, of Kacheta village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Santhe in Kasungu and the other two police officers as sub inspector Lawrence Mthethwa, 45, from Kamukonele village, TA Zulu in Mchinji and Constable Trance Longwe, 25, from Wadoka village, TA Kabunduri in Nkhatabay.

Wyton hails from Mphonde village in the area of TA Santhe in Kasungu, is in police custody pending investigations and is expected to appear in court soon.

Malawi

President Denies Exercising Nepotism, Hits At 'Stupid' Critics

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has rejected enied claims that he is exercising nepotism, saying he is not trabalistic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.