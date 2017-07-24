Malawi: Youngman Jailed for Attempting Suicide

Machinga — Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court Tuesday convicted and sentenced Fanizo Salimu, 21 to 10 months imprisonment without option of fine after the court found him guilty of attempting to commit suicide at Nselema Trading Centre following a mother-son disagreement.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Kesten Chimwala, told the court that Salimu stays with his mother at Nselema where he was accused of misusing K5, 000 meant for transport to Zomba.

According to Sergeant Chimwala the mother ordered him to return to his home in Zomba so as to bring peace as Salimu used to quarrel with her servant who helped her with second hand clothes selling.

The young man resorted to spend the K5, 000 on liquor and this did not go well with the mother who accused him of misusing the hard earned cash.

The police told the court that Salimu went to his room where he took a rope to commit suicide but a friend who intended to chart with him entered the room only to discover his friend ready to end his life.

Nselema police arrested him and where he explained to the police that he wanted to commit suicide because his mother was sending him back to his home at Mpalume Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.

He pleaded guilty on the offence before the First Grade Magistrate

The First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula condemned the act saying Salimu was supposed to know that life was precious.

He sentenced Salimu to 10 months IHL without option of fine.

District Youth Officer for Machinga, Swidern Zuze has expressed concern over the, alcohol abuse, arrest of the young man following the attempted suicide.

He asked youths in the district to patronize youth clubs where young people discuss various issues of life.

Zuze said issues like decision making, copping with stress, conflict resolution, problem solving, and interpersonal relationship are better discussed in such youth clubs.