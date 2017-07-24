Malawi: First Lady Mourns Son's Mother-in-Law

Mzimba — Malawi's FirstLady, Dr. Gertrude Mutharika, on Tuesday joined people of Khwelewele Village in the area of Traditional AuthorityMzukuzuku in Mzimba District in mourning her son's mother-in-law.

Oline Jane Mkandawire, who until her death was Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) Regional Manager for the North, died Sunday in Lilongwe.

Speaking on behalf of Madam Mutharika, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Obama Chiumia, said the First Lady was shocked with the death of Mkandawire as the day she was buried was planned for her travel to India for treatment.

A family relation, Ferguson Khonje, said late Mkandawire had suffered from breast cancer which was diagnosed last year.

He said the problem was treated late last year before it resurfaced again this year.

Khonje thanked the First Lady for the support she had been rendering to the late Mkandawire during her illness.

He described Mkandawire as a hard working person who started work at MPC as a clerk in 1975 but kept rising to senior positions.

Mkandawire was born on December 13, 1957. She is survived by six children and six grandchildren.