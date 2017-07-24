20 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MTL Phases Out Mobile Phone Services, Customers Feel Duped

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu — Malawi Telecommunications Limited (MTL) Monday started decommissioning its mobile phone services in some parts of the country, a development which has rendered its TelMO-TN handsets and other gadgets useless.

According to MTL Corporate Affairs Manager, Tina Das the decommissioning exercise will be done in phases until December, 2017.

A message from MTL customer care centre to its customers, the areas to be affected in the first phase include Jenda, Nkhata Bay, Chinteche, Chikangawa, Bunda, Dwangwa, Kanengo, Madisi, Chiringa, Mudi, Zalewa, Chisitu and Nkolokoti.

"What will happen is that after the decommissioning process, all MTL mobile gadgets will stop working as their life span has expired and they will be non-operational," she said.

Das said MTL stopped selling mobile phones some time back after seeing that their life span was coming to an end.

She said the mobile phones will be decommissioned alongside the company's internet services which use dongle and routers.

Das explained that the scrapping off of mobile phones and consumer internet services has been necessitated by technological factors.

"The Code Division Multiple Aces Technology (CDMA) and Wimax technology which we were using to deliver the mobile voice and consumer internet services has reached their life span," she said.

She said some people will continue to access mobile services until the decommissioning exercise is over when all MTL mobile services will be non-functional.

The move will affect thousands of customers who subscribed to MTL phones due to its affordability.

Das pointed out that MTL customers were notified on the development through press releases issued in April,2017.

One of the customers in Mzuzu, who owns an MTL mobile phone, Gerald Banda said he feels duped by MTL because when buying the gadget, he was not told that the phone has a limited life span.

"My phone is just okay and almost new. So what will I do with it? Had I known that the phone will be phased out I could not have bought it," he said.

Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) President, John Kapito expressed worry on the development saying the consumer has been betrayed.

"You cannot just withdraw a product like that unless the consumers were told when purchasing the gadgets that they have an expiry date," he said.

Kapito is advising consumers who own mobile gadgets to go to MTL and claim their money.

Malawi

President Denies Exercising Nepotism, Hits At 'Stupid' Critics

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has rejected enied claims that he is exercising nepotism, saying he is not trabalistic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.