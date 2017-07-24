Malawi: Ministty of Health Implements a U.S.$2.6 Billion Strategic Plan

Lilongwe — Government through the Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday launched the US$2.613 billion five-year Health Sector Strategic Plan II (HSSP II) and the National Community Health Strategy toward universal health coverage.

HSSP II provides a medium term strategic plan for the health sector by increasing quality access, reducing environmental and social risk factors, improving the availability and quality health infrastructures and medical equipment, improving availability, retention, performance of human resources and improving the quality and utilization of medicines and medical supplies.

Speaking during the launch at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, Principlal Secretary (PS) for Health, Dr Dan Namarika said the project's goal is to move towards universal health coverage of quality, equitable and affordable quality health care and to further improve health outcomes.

He said the HSSP II is aimed at improving health status, financial risk protection and client satisfaction through the provision of a revised Essential Health Package (EHP) and health systems strengthening for efficient delivery of the EHP.

"The HSSP II will be implemented by District Health Offices, Central Hospitals, development partners, civil society organizations and other health stakeholders. It will be monitored and evaluated using a set of national health indicators," said Namarika.

Chairperson of the Health Donor Group, Johannes Wedenig said the two strategies would help the government achieve a stronger health system.

He said the thorough review and inclusive process ensured that the second HSSP plan adopts the latest evidence and methods to revise the EHP.

"This makes it realistic and achievable, with the potential to reach the entire population with promotive and preventive health care. I congratulate the government of Malawi for this immense achievement because it shows a serious commitment to helping the county's people attain the highest possible level of health and quality of life," said Wedenig.

He said it was impressive considering the challenges of funding faced by the government demonstrating an understanding that health should be seen as an investment and not as only expenditure.

Wedenig said health is a driver of socio-economic progress and like investing in education and nutrition, it has high return.