20 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Council to Construct a Car Park, Bus Depot At Bvumbwe Trading Centre

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sungani Nyoni Kamwendo

Thyolo — The Thyolo District Council has embarked on a developmental project where it is constructing a car park at the Bvumbwe Market as part of reducing congestion.

Speaking with Mana, District Commissioner for Thyolo, Charles Thombozi said among others, the car park was one of the approved projects in the council's developmental plans.

He explained that the contractor was already identified and that the process of putting up slabs in the initial phase of the project has since commenced.

"Currently we are in the first phase of the project whereby we are putting up slabs. There is much progress as we have already covered one third of the whole project area," said Thombozi.

He added that once the project is finished, there would be no congestion of vehicles as the market was one of the busiest markets in the district.

Thombozi then revealed that the council was also planning to construct a bus depot at Bvumbwe Trading Centre by next year.

"Plans are underway to construct a bus depot at Bvumbwe Trading Centre. All things being equal, by next year we will have a bus depot. This will totally transform the district in terms of development," said Thombozi.

Concurring with the DC, Director of Finance, Muhammud Assani said apart from controlling movements of vehicles, the project was expected to boost revenue collection in the district.

According to the Director, the Bvumbwe car park project is being funded by the District Development Fund (DDF).

In a related development, the Thyolo market bus depot project which was stalled some years ago following misunderstandings between some residents and the council is expected to commence soon as the issues have been resolved.

Malawi

President Denies Exercising Nepotism, Hits At 'Stupid' Critics

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has rejected enied claims that he is exercising nepotism, saying he is not trabalistic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.