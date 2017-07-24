Malawi: Council to Construct a Car Park, Bus Depot At Bvumbwe Trading Centre

Thyolo — The Thyolo District Council has embarked on a developmental project where it is constructing a car park at the Bvumbwe Market as part of reducing congestion.

Speaking with Mana, District Commissioner for Thyolo, Charles Thombozi said among others, the car park was one of the approved projects in the council's developmental plans.

He explained that the contractor was already identified and that the process of putting up slabs in the initial phase of the project has since commenced.

"Currently we are in the first phase of the project whereby we are putting up slabs. There is much progress as we have already covered one third of the whole project area," said Thombozi.

He added that once the project is finished, there would be no congestion of vehicles as the market was one of the busiest markets in the district.

Thombozi then revealed that the council was also planning to construct a bus depot at Bvumbwe Trading Centre by next year.

"Plans are underway to construct a bus depot at Bvumbwe Trading Centre. All things being equal, by next year we will have a bus depot. This will totally transform the district in terms of development," said Thombozi.

Concurring with the DC, Director of Finance, Muhammud Assani said apart from controlling movements of vehicles, the project was expected to boost revenue collection in the district.

According to the Director, the Bvumbwe car park project is being funded by the District Development Fund (DDF).

In a related development, the Thyolo market bus depot project which was stalled some years ago following misunderstandings between some residents and the council is expected to commence soon as the issues have been resolved.