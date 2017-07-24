20 July 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mulanje Police Courts Business People

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — Mulanje police station officer, Senior Superintendent Isaiah Mlowoka has urged business people in the area to continue assisting police in curbing crime in the district.

Mlowoka made the call recently when he and other officers met businesses people at Limbuli Trading Centre, saying police depend on them in their fight against crime.

"We depend on the public including those doing business to fight crime. Safety and security starts with an individual. That is why there was need for collective responsibility," said Mlowoka.

The Station Officer also advised the people to avoid keeping flammable substances such as diesel, petrol or paraffin in homes or shops saying these have potential to ignite fire.

"Avoid keeping flammable substances in homes or shops as these may ignite fire," he added.

On safety and security of property, Mlowoka warned the gathering against recruiting old and weak people for the sake of cheap labour saying if attacked, such people can easily be hurt.

"The life of a person should be prioritised at all cost and police will do everything possible to ensure safety and security for all in the district," said Mlowoka

In his remarks, Councilor for Limbuli Ward, Emmanuel Bambala thanked police for organising the meeting, saying it was good for the people especially those doing business.

This is the second time Mulanje police has organised a meeting with business people after another one that took place at the Boma.

