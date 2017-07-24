Malawi: Mangochi Farmers Drilled in Pigeon Peas Treatment

Mangochi — Farmers from Kuitunji Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Katuli in Mangochi were on Monday drilled on how best they could increase pigeon peas production through treatment of the crop using recommended chemicals.

During a field day organized by Farmers Organisation Limited (FOL) held at Matimbaya, the Organization's Pigeon Pea Manager, Arthur Ngwenda, observed that most farmers do not benefit from pigeon peas because they do not treat the crop.

He said the crop protection input method the organization had shared would address the main challenges farmers faced in the pigeon pea value chain among them, low productivity, low grain quality and fluctuation of prices.

The farmers were taken through the process of treating the crop and, with the aid of demonstration plots, they appreciated the difference between treated and untreated pigeon pea crop stands.

The two sample crop stands were planted with same variety of Mwaiwathualimi, one treated with crop protection input, nyonga pack, right from planting while the other had not been treated ever since.

"It's clear that when a plot is treated with crop protection input, the plant population increases, the pods will be less attacked by worms, the field will have darker leaves which produce more food for the plant and all this leads to increased productivity and quality crop," said Ngwenda.

He added that the plot had shown that investing in crop protection input would enable increase in pigeon pea productivity and quality which would in turn increase the farmers' income.

The farmers were very thrilled with the field day demonstration and they said they would no longer regard pigeon pea production as a low income earner as they had always thought it to be.

"We used to grow pigeon peas traditionally and we did not know that we could treat our pigeon peas to increase productivity and quality so as to increase our income; this is very impressive," said one farmer, Ester Matemba.

She appealed to the Farmers Organization Limited to help the farmers identify markets where they could sell their produce at a competitive price.