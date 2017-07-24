Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting of Higher Committee for Summer Work

Khartum — The First Vice-President, National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh noted that summer work program for this year comes while the country is undergoing positive internal and external transformations that have contributed to the promotion of peace and stability throughout the country.

During his chairmanship, Sunday, at the Council of Ministers, the first meeting of the Higher Committee for the Supervision of the Summer Work Program, in the presences of the Assistant of the President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahman Al Saddig Al Mahdi, a number of ministers and the relevant organs.

The FVP has hailed the students efforts for the community service, indicating that the segments represents the country's promising future, stressing the state's sponsorship to the programs and projects of the summer work program on both the federal and the states levels.

The Chairman of the Sudanese Students Union, Engineer Mousa'ab Mohamed Osman, pointed in press statements that the meeting has approved the committee's reports for the 2016 and it is plan for 2017.

The committee was directed to adopt a number of projects that contribute to the community development, boosting its reconciliation and build notional consensus.