Sudan: President Al-Basher Chairs Meeting On Strengthening Laws Governing Communications Sector

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher chaired, Sunday, at the Guest House, consultative meeting on mechanism for speeding up and strengthening the laws governing and organizing Communications and IT sector.

The meeting included the Attorney General, ministers of Interior, Presidency, Communications and Information Technology, State Minister for Justice and Directors of Police and Intelligence and Security Service.

The minister of Communications and Information Technology said in press statements that there are a number of laws organizing the communications need to be strengthened such as the Mail and the draft law against the crimes of informatics, so as to ensure the Ministry of Communications governance and sovereignty over the telecommunications sector and information technology.

The minister said the meeting reached an agreement on a number of issues that guarantee governance of the ministry over the communications and information technology.