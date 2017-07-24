Sudan: Ghandour Meets UN Secretary General Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour received, Sunday, at his office, the United Nations Secretary General Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom.
Ghandour, during the meeting, briefed the UN official on the process of Sudan-US relation following the extension of lifting the US sanctions imposed on Sudan until next Oct.
The meeting also discussed peace in South Sudan State, the efforts of IGAD, Troika and the donors and means for reaching a peace formula to restore peace and security in South Sudan.