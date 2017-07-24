Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Meets WHO Director in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman discussed, at his office Sunday, with the Director of the Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Sudan Dr. Naima Hassan al-Qusair the Development Assistance Framework and FAO projects in Sudan as well as the guidelines of the work and international cooperation in relying on the framework of the information system of the ministry, which enables the ministry to assemble all the aid coming into Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation Sumaya O'kud said that the organization's director was briefed on the National Aid Information System, the National International Cooperation Strategy and the priorities of the Sudanese government regarding the international cooperation in the coming stage, in addition to the dialogue structures on the sustainable development goals.

The minister said that the meeting discussed what can be done in the framework of resources mobilization to support the Sudanese health strategy and to achieve the health goals under the sustainable development agenda.

Sumaya added that the meeting agreed on communication and coordination between the ministry and the organization as the Ministry of International Cooperation is the focal point for all aid and external support.

For her part, the WHO's Office Director said that the meeting reviewed the activities of the organization in supporting health activities besides supporting the national strategy for development and health. She praised Sudan's efforts in this regard, stressing provision of technical and technological support and resources mobilization for the national strategic plan in Sudan as well as consolidation of strategic partnerships.