23 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly Leadership Discusses Bakht Al-Roda Students Issue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Head of Higher Education Committee, Dr. Intisar Abu-Nagma has briefed the meeting of the Assembly's leadership, which chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ayesha Mohammed Saleh on the issue of Darfur students in Bakht Al-Roda University, the White Nile State.

She explained that the incidents has started since , last May, calling for the solution of the problem and lauding the efforts being exerted by the Speaker of the National Assembly to solve the problem.

The MPs discussed the impacts of the students issue on the academic process in comparison to the other universities, affirming formation of a committee representing the National Assembly Higher Education and Defense and Security committees to solve the issue in its academic framework.

Meanwhile, the meeting reviewed the Act of organization, Training and capacity building of the National Assembly members for the year 2017.

The Advisor of the National Assembly Speaker, the Official Spokesman, Abdul Majid Haroun has briefed the mass media organizations on the meeting of the joint committee between the Assembly and the Council of States and the Higher Education.

Sudan

Border Guards Refuse to Join Main Militia

Members of the Border Guards militia in Darfur have rejected plans by the Ministry of Defence to restructure "the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.