Sudan: Assembly Leadership Discusses Bakht Al-Roda Students Issue

Khartoum — The Head of Higher Education Committee, Dr. Intisar Abu-Nagma has briefed the meeting of the Assembly's leadership, which chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ayesha Mohammed Saleh on the issue of Darfur students in Bakht Al-Roda University, the White Nile State.

She explained that the incidents has started since , last May, calling for the solution of the problem and lauding the efforts being exerted by the Speaker of the National Assembly to solve the problem.

The MPs discussed the impacts of the students issue on the academic process in comparison to the other universities, affirming formation of a committee representing the National Assembly Higher Education and Defense and Security committees to solve the issue in its academic framework.

Meanwhile, the meeting reviewed the Act of organization, Training and capacity building of the National Assembly members for the year 2017.

The Advisor of the National Assembly Speaker, the Official Spokesman, Abdul Majid Haroun has briefed the mass media organizations on the meeting of the joint committee between the Assembly and the Council of States and the Higher Education.