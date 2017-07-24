Sudan: Bakri to Inaugurate Sudanese ICT Prize Competition Tomorrow

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Saleh is due to inaugurate, tomorrow, Monday, at the communication tower, the Sudanese prize completion for the information and communication technology sponsored by him and supervised by Dr. Tahani Abdulla Atia, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology.

The prize, which is funded by the Ministries of Finance and Communications, worth 1,400,000 SDG divided into eight awards, and three prizes for each of its four axes which include the public services, electronic health, e- commerce, e- learning for the individuals and institutions.

Dr. Tahini noted in the joint press conference with chairman of the Sudanese Students Union, and the Youth Corporation for Information Technology, that the prize aims to honor those of excellent efforts and innovative thoughts in all fields of information and communication technology, and to promote for the effective role of information and communication technology.

She pointed out that the award that comes to boosting the state's efforts to utilize the information technology in the comprehensive development is supervised by a group of the country outstanding scientistsits.

Referring that the prize's higher committee is chaired by Engineer Mohamed Abdul Rahim Yassin, the Director General of the National Information Center, the specialized competent committee chaired by Prof. Al- Samani Abdul Muttalib, Prof. Ezzul-Deen Kamel Amin, prof. Moustafa Omer Nowari, Engineer Omar Hassan Osman Amrabi, while the jury's committee is to be chaired by Prof. Ezzul-Deen Mohamed Osman.

It is worth noting that the application for the completion continues on the web site (Www.saitc.sd) for a month ending on the 24 th of August.