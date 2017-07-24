23 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri to Inaugurate Sudanese ICT Prize Competition Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen, Bakri Hassan Saleh is due to inaugurate, tomorrow, Monday, at the communication tower, the Sudanese prize completion for the information and communication technology sponsored by him and supervised by Dr. Tahani Abdulla Atia, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology.

The prize, which is funded by the Ministries of Finance and Communications, worth 1,400,000 SDG divided into eight awards, and three prizes for each of its four axes which include the public services, electronic health, e- commerce, e- learning for the individuals and institutions.

Dr. Tahini noted in the joint press conference with chairman of the Sudanese Students Union, and the Youth Corporation for Information Technology, that the prize aims to honor those of excellent efforts and innovative thoughts in all fields of information and communication technology, and to promote for the effective role of information and communication technology.

She pointed out that the award that comes to boosting the state's efforts to utilize the information technology in the comprehensive development is supervised by a group of the country outstanding scientistsits.

Referring that the prize's higher committee is chaired by Engineer Mohamed Abdul Rahim Yassin, the Director General of the National Information Center, the specialized competent committee chaired by Prof. Al- Samani Abdul Muttalib, Prof. Ezzul-Deen Kamel Amin, prof. Moustafa Omer Nowari, Engineer Omar Hassan Osman Amrabi, while the jury's committee is to be chaired by Prof. Ezzul-Deen Mohamed Osman.

It is worth noting that the application for the completion continues on the web site (Www.saitc.sd) for a month ending on the 24 th of August.

Sudan

Border Guards Refuse to Join Main Militia

Members of the Border Guards militia in Darfur have rejected plans by the Ministry of Defence to restructure "the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.