Sudan: Yassin Calls On Forces to Protect and Secure Peace

Damazine — The Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin Hamad has called on the People's Defense Forces (PDF) to face the coming challenges represented in protection and securing of peace.

This came when the Wali addressed, Sunday, a celebration organized by the PDF, in Damazine, affirmed the role and sacrifices of the PDF to maintain peace and stability in the state.

Meanwhile, the PDF Coordinator, Atif Yousif has affirmed his forces readiness to support development and stability process, in addition to securing the agricultural season in the state.