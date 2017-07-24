23 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Meets Central Darfur Wali

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman met, at his office in the ministry Sunday, with the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State Jaafar Abdul-Hakam, who extended detailed briefings on the ambitious development plans that the state intends to implement in the near future.

"We have partnerships with some foreign organizations in the fields of education, health and water. Regarding the security in the state, the situation is very stable and development continues in confident steps," Abdul-Hakam said, referring to their desire in joint cooperation with the Ministry of International Cooperation in the fields of education, health, water and capacity-building. He revealed that the issue of the local component was always worrying the state a matter that negatively affected the completion of development projects.

For his part, the Minister of International Cooperation affirmed that the doors of the ministry were always open, extending briefings on the role and functions of the ministry and the positive steps it has taken to exploit the aid that comes from the international organizations, international agencies and bilateral cooperation countries to implement the required development programs.

