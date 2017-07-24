Namibia: Nambala Wants to Set New World Record in 400m

London — Paralympic sprinter Johannes Nambala is determined to set a new world record for the T13, 400m race on Friday.

Nambala has already won a silver medal in the 200m of the 2017 International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Athletics Championships underway in London.

This boosted his confidence to break Mohamed Amguoun's record of 47.15 seconds set at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Amguoun of Morocco broke the record when he beat Nambala to the line at the Rio Games. He is the current Paralympic Games and IPC world champion.

Nambala's personal best time in this event is 47.21 seconds.

He told Nampa Tuesday the 400m race is his favourite event and he has trained hard for it.

"I have been running 500m and 600m all the time at training and I know if I focus well, I will really go for a world record."

He said he changed his training strategy after the Rio Games to have more power towards the finish line.

"I have lost to Mohamed a number of times in this race and I now know what his weakness is. All I am praying for is to have a good start, then the rest will sort itself out," he said.

Eino Mushila is another Namibian competing in this race.

The major international multi-sport event involves athletes with a range of physical disabilities, and in a few events, those with intellectual disabilities and is governed by the IPC.

It started Friday and ends Sunday. - Nampa