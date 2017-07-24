Namibia: Government to Subsidise Electricity

ELECTRICITY tariffs in Namibia have more than tripled over the past 10 years, placing a heavy burden on low-income-earners and less-affluent households.

For this reason, government has come up with the National Electricity Support Tariff (Nest), meant to make electricity more affordable to low-income households.

The pilot project was launched at Oshakati yesterday, with Oshakati Premier Electric (OPE) as the local implementing agent.

The full implementation will start at Oshakati on 1 August, and the project is expected to enable the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Electricity Control Board (ECB) to validate the benefits before the project is rolled out nationally next year.

Nest is for domestic electricity consumption only, and is intended to provide financial relief to low-income consumers.

OPE chief executive officer Nelson Sheya said the electricity subsidy is meant for customers consuming 15 amps and less.

Customers will pay N$1,15 per unit for the first 50 units, instead of the normal rate of N$2,06 per unit, and then pay N$1,61 per unit when buying 51 to 200 units.

In a speech read on his behalf by acting permanent secretary Gloria Simubali, energy minister Obeth Kandjoze said the major cause for the increasing cost of electricity in Namibia is the steadily rising cost of generation, transmission and distribution.

In some countries, tariffs are subsidised by government, while Namibian consumers pay for the costs in full.

Kandjoze said electricity costs more in Namibia than in some southern African countries because of Namibia's cost-reflective tariffs.

"Utilities with non-cost-reflective tariffs will be unable to supply electricity effectively, and constantly rely on government subsidies," he stated.

The idea of subsidised electricity for low-income households was first mooted in 2012, and Nest was conceived by the ECB on behalf of the energy ministry and approved by Cabinet last year.

Kandjoze said 71% of Namibians living in urban areas had access to electricity by 2011, while rural inhabitants with access to electricity stood at 19%.

According to the minister, Namibians without access to electricity do not enjoy the same benefits as their counterparts who have access to power.

Meanwhile, Oshakati deputy mayor Ndamononghenda Hamunyela said the pilot project will benefit at least 2 500 people at the town.