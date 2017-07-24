Namibia: Armed Robberies in Windhoek and Arandis

THE owner of the CNZ scrapyard was yesterday morning allegedly robbed of N$100 000 by three armed men at his business premises in Windhoek's Northern Industrial Area.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a media statement yesterday that the alleged robbery happened at about 06h30.

Johny Machechic told police he was held up at gunpoint, pushed against his vehicle and tied up, and his mouth covered with adhesive tape.

The three men who allegedly jumped over the fence, also took a laptop, a bag containing his personal documents and his vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned on a football field next to Hakahana Service Station in Katutura.

No arrests have yet been made and police investigations continue.

The police at Arandis, in the Erongo region, are investigating a similar incident at Husab Mine, where a Chinese man was allegedly robbed of N$50 000 cash by unknown persons between 02h00 and 03h00 yesterday.

The victim was also allegedly tied up.

No arrests have yet been made and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, the Wanaheda police in Windhoek reported that the remains of Webeinge Mumangeni were found hanging from an electrical wire tied to a tree at about 06h28, between Omunguindi and Etetewe streets in the Ombili residential area.

His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue. - Nampa