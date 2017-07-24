Kenya: Relief as Kenya, Tanzania Agree to Lift Trade Restrictions

Kenya and Tanzania have held successful talks that will see the lifting of restrictions on imports from either country.

Tanzania's Foreign Affairs minister Augustine Mahiga announced the decision in Nairobi on Sunday after discussions between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania's John Magufuli.

COMMITTEE

As a result, Kenya will remove the ban on wheat flour and gas imports from Tanzania, which too will remove restrictions on milk and cigarettes from Kenya.

Additionally, the two countries will form a standing joint technical committee to address various issues.

QUALITY

Diplomatic and trade relations between Kenya and Tanzania had been strained for some time, with both imposing tit-for-tat bans on each other's exports.

The ban on Tanzania's imports was attributed to safety and quality concerns, and Tanzania reciprocated by slapping a ban on Kenyan tyres, margarine and fermented milk.

MAIZE

Tanzania also banned overland transport of maize from Zambia into Kenya, which is experiencing one of the severest shortages of the staple.

The trade tiff is strange, given the huge volumes of goods flowing between the two countries and the potential harm that trade disputes could cause.

Tanzania's Industry, Trade and Investment Permanent Secretary Adolf Mkenda had a few weeks ago said no action had been forthcoming from Nairobi since February and June when the two countries agreed that the ban be lifted.

TARIFFS

Kenya argued that wheat imports from Tanzania were outside the common external tariff benchmarks to allow free entry into the country.

But Prof Mkenda accused Kenya of bad faith, breaching agreements between the two countries and ignoring directives from EAC secretariat.

"Tanzania will not sit idly as its traders are denied entry into Kenya for no good reason. This will not happen.

"We are weighing all our options and they are several, which I may not want to state," the PS had told The Citizen in an interview on July 14.