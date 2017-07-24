20 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Foot and Mouth Desease Breaks Out in Zambezi

By Sakeus Iikela

THE agriculture ministry has announced an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the Zambezi region.

The ministry's chief veterinary officer, Milton Maseke, said on Monday that the disease was reported at Musele Island in the Kabbe South constituency, and could affect about 1 000 cattle.

He said the surrounding areas were also at risk of infection.

"The Musele Island and the surrounding area within a 10-kilometre radius in the Kabbe South constituency is hereby declared an infected place in terms of Section 17(1) of the Animal Health Act," Maseke stated.

He added that control measures, including "the compulsory re-vaccination of cattle and movement restrictions" will be implemented to allow veterinary officials to deal with the outbreak.

The outbreak has no effect on the export of livestock and livestock products, as the affected areas were not authorised to engage in meat exports.

"We can give an assurance that this outbreak is limited to the above-mentioned area where no external trade is allowed," said Maseke.

